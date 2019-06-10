The former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, on Monday, said the reelection of President Mohammadu Buhari was a gift to Nigeria at the moment.

Tsav made this remark in a statement he personally signed in Makurdi.

He said that despite the stiff opposition from some former heads of state and retired generals in the country against Buhari’s reelection, he was able to win the election for a second term in office.

Tsav called on Nigerians to be patient with the president and accept him as a gift from God to Nigeria, saying “I always believe that Mohammadu Buhari is God’s gift to Nigeria.

“I liken the story of the president to that of some prophets of God as revealed in the Holy Books,” he stated,

The statement described Buhari as a man of honour and integrity with intimidating credentials, who was willing to fight corruption, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and criminality in Nigeria to a standstill.

According to Tsav, by referring to the president as an agent of ‘Islamisation’ among other things cannot help us.

He said Nigerians needed to work together and understand one another for the overall growth of the nation.

“When the dirty stable is cleared, then suitable young men of honour and integrity can be in the saddle,” he stressed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

