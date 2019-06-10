‏Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has described the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst ever in the country.

Suleman spoke on the backdrop of the kidnap of three of his church members on Sunday.

He said asides these, seven other members of his church had been kidnapped by herdsmen between January 2019 and now.

According to him, this bring to 10 the number of his church members that had been kidnapped by herdsmen this year alone.

Suleman, on his Twitter handle wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari had not still proscribed herdsmen across the country.

He wrote: “This year alone I have had 7 close church members kidnapped by herdsmen. As I speak now, 3 have just been kidnapped and with their captors, yet @MBuhari has refused to proscribe them..what if they were his children. God is not asleep..worst govt ever.”

