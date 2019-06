Members of the Abia State House of Assembly, on Monday, elected Chinedu Orji, son of Senator Theodore Orji, the former governor, as Speaker of the house.

Chinedu was the majority leader in the last session. He represents Umuahia Central State Constituency. He is an engineer.

Ifeanyi Uchendu representing the people of Ohafia South State Constituency was elected as deputy speaker.

