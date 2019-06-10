Argentina’s women earned their first point in a World Cup on Monday after the a goalless draw with Japan in France, the first draw of the tournament.

When the whistle blew at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes stadium Argentina’s substitutes jumped off the bench to join the players on the pitch at finally getting a point on the World Cup board at the seventh attempt.

“This point is really important for us. I think we’re able to reflect upon what Argentina is and what it means as a team,” said Estefania Banini, Argentina’s captain who was voted player of the match.

The stalemated match leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.

Japan failed to break down the determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession in front of a crowd of 25,000, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Argentina’s women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

“We weren’t good enough to break down Argentina’s defence today,” said Asako Takakura, the Japan coach.

Argentina came out to defend with a back four pressing high up the field, the midfield quartet forming a screen a few yards in front and attacker Banini dropping back to fill the gaps.

It worked.

“Basically we couldn’t play any other way against this team,” said Carlos Borrello, the Argentina manager.

“We had to keep ourselves back and focused, and be very, very organised with that sort of attitude to come out with a counter-attack. It was satisfying to gain a point in this World Cup.”

Japan managed only two shots in the first half, neither close to the goal. But Argentina did not attempt any.

When Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita came out to collect a high and hopeful cross after 40 minutes, the crowd roared.

Banini, short, left-footed and wearing number 10, has inevitably been dubbed the female Lionel Messi, but in build and manner she more closely resembles another left-footed Argentine 10, Diego Maradona.

She was tenacious both with and without the ball and both first-half yellow cards were for rough Japanese challenges on the Argentine captain.

Japan played with more urgency in the second half, pushing Argentina back.

“We don’t set out to be defensive against any team,” said Takakura. “Of course we have to keep a very solid defence but we don’t want to play defensive football. It wasn’t in our mindset at all. But the players were cautious today.

“In the second half, they realised they had to be more offensive – so their tempo was faster and they attempted more shots at goal.”

