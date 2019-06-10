Japan began their quest to reach a third straight final with a poor goalless draw as Argentina claimed a suprise 0-0 draw in Group D.

Argentina earned their first ever point and avoided defeat for the first time in a World Cup match.

The Japanese won the tournament in 2011 by beating the United States, who gained revenge four years later.

An uninspiring contest saw Japan’s Yui Hasegawa screw a shot wide from a promising position in the second half – the closest either side came to a goal.

The draw leaves England top of Group D after they beat Scotland on Sunday.

Although Japan dominated the match in Paris and had 72% possession, they were kept at bay by the dogged Argentine defence, with Yuika Sugasawa shooting wide from an angle after Kumi Yokoyama’s long range shot was parried.

Neither side had a shot on target in the first half, with Argentina striker Flor Bonsegundo’s tame strike straight at goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita their best effort on goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARGENTINA: Correa 7, Gomez 8, Stabile 8, Barroso 8, Cometti 8, Benitez 7, Bravo 6, Mayorga 7, Banini 8, Bonsegundo 7, Sole Jaimes 6. Subs: Santana 6, Larroquette 6, Coronel 6.

JAPAN: Yamashita 6, Shimizu 7, Sameshima 7, Minami 6, Kumagai 6, Sugita 6, Miura 6, Hasegawa 7, Nakajima 6, Sugasawa 6, Yokoyama 6. Subs: Iwabuchi 6, Endo 6, Takarada n/a.

