The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the release of N6 billion to complete all ongoing road projects within the first 100 days of his second term in office.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Monday in Umuahia, Abia State.

According to the statement, the state government was committed to providing basic infrastructure and urged residents to cooperate with the contractors to enable them meet the deadline.

It disclosed that contractors handling major road projects across the state were expected to achieve 75 per cent completion of pending road projects in the next 100 days.

The statement revealed that N1 billion had been released to the contractor handling the Osisioma Flyover Project, as it was expected that the project would be completed within two months.

It noted that construction activities would resume on Friday in Aba on the Umueze-ABSUTH-Udeagbala and Aba-Owerri roads.

Others include Ohanku road, Osusu road, Eziukwu road, Ururuka road, Emelogu road and Waterside Second Bridge.

The statement added that another N1 billion had been released to the contractor handling the Obikabia road project which cuts across three local government areas of the state.

The government also promised to install 1000 units of street lights at strategic roads across Aba and Umuahia.

