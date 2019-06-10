The Ninth Assembly in Oyo State on Monday elected Adebo Ogundoyin representing Ibarapa East State Constituency as its Speaker.

Ogundoyin is from the same constituency as the late Speaker of the House, Michael Adeyemo.

Mohammed Abiodun-Fadeyi representing Ona Ara State Constituency emerged Deputy Speaker.

Speaking after his election, Ogundoyin thanked his fellow law makers for believing in him and giving him the mantle of leadership.

He promised to work tirelessly by making the interest of the people of the state a priority of the House.

“I thank everyone for their support. I appreciate my colleagues for the confidence they have in me.

“They have so much trust in me and that’s why I am here today and I’m very grateful for this,” he said.

The Speaker also thanked the Peoples Democratic Party for believing in the youths and positioning them for political offices.

“The party has so much confidence in the youths and this will strengthen me to be able to carry out the responsibilities attached to the office,” he said.

Ogundoyin promised that the legislative and executive arms of government would work in synergy, so as to deliver the dividends of democracy.

“All members of the House will work to impact on the lives of the good people of the state.

“The people of the state who voted for us deserve the best from us. I promise to run an open door policy.

“My constituency is now enlarged because as the Speaker, I speak for all the 32 constituencies.

“With these tasks I’m saddled with, I dedicate myself to the good people of the state. It’s because of them we are all here today.

“The primary functions of the legislature don’t change. We will concentrate on enacting laws that will better the lives of indigenes.

“Some of the areas we will be working on are education, healthcare, youth empowerment, infrastructure and security among others,” he said.

Also elected were Akeem Adedibu as Chief Whip, Sanjo Onaolapo as Majority Leader and Asimiyu Alarape as Minority Leader.

Wunmi Oladeji representing Ogbomoso North State Constituency is the only female lawmaker in the Assembly.

Oladeji is one of the three returning members of the eighth Assembly.

