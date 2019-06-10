Six wedding guests have been killed by generator fumes in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Channels TV has reported.

The incident happened at a house in Umuomumu-Mbieri community.

Imo State Police Public relations officer Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the incident said 20 other people who were unconscious have been admitted a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said the victims affected were guests who attended a traditional marriage ceremony in the community.

He said the commissioner of police Imo State police command Rabiu Ladodo has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the tragedy.

Generator fumes have killed scores of Nigerians in the past, who ignorantly kept a functioning generator in an enclosure inhaling the deadly carbon monoxide it spewed out.

