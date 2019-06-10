The tragic Imo house where the wedding guests died from generator fumes

Six wedding guests have been killed by generator fumes in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Channels TV has reported.

The incident happened at a house in Umuomumu-Mbieri community.

Imo State Police Public relations officer Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the incident said 20 other people who were unconscious have been admitted a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said the victims affected were guests who attended a traditional marriage ceremony in the community.

He said the commissioner of police Imo State police command Rabiu Ladodo has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the tragedy.

Generator fumes have killed scores of Nigerians in the past, who ignorantly kept a functioning generator in an enclosure inhaling the deadly carbon monoxide it spewed out.