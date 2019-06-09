The widow of late Governor of Taraba State, Hauwa Suntai has remarried two years after the death of her husband, Danbaba Suntai.

Hauwa is said to have remarried his sweetheart and a younger bridegroom, Haliru Saad Malami, aka San Turakin Malumfashi, who is the Chief Executive Officer, ITBAN Global Resources LTD.

Hauwa, in her 50s married Malami, who is around 30 years. He is said to be the cousin of Turai Yar’Adua, wife of late Nigeria’s President, Umaru Yar’Adua.

The two lovebirds first released their pre-wedding pictures before tying the knot in the Islamic way on Saturday.

In October 2012, Suntai, was involved in a plane crash in Yola and was flown abroad (Germany) for treatment.

He died on 28 June, 2017, in Houston, Texas, United States, after battling with the impact of the plane crash which rendered him unable to perform any function.

