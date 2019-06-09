By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has explained why he thinks Senator Dino Melaye may be governor of Kogi State in November.

According to Fani-Kayode, since Melaye was always fond of praising God, He might decide to favour him with the governorship seat of Kogi State.

He said on his twitter handle that when one praised God, He always honoured them before the world, which was what Melaye had been doing.

Melaye had often time released videos of himself praising God and dancing in His presence at home and also in public places.

The lawmaker crowned it up when on the day of Valedictory of the 8th National Assembly, he sang the popular song, “To God be the glory, great things he has done,” to praise God for seeing him through the thick and thin in the last four years,

On this premise, Fani-Kayode believed that Melaye would find favour in the sight of God regarding his ambition to become governor of Kogi State.

“When you praise the Lord before men, He honours you before the world. When you call His name, even in the presence of heathens and unbelievers, He blesses you and gives you the fat of the land. If my aburo @dino_melaye goes on this way, he may end up being the next Governor of Kogi State,” Fani-Kayode said.

