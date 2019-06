A massive crowd has received former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as he paid condolence visit on the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, who lost his mother.

Watch video here:

I thank everyone who came out massively to receive my colleagues and I as we paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Ilorin who lost his mother. I appreciate you all. pic.twitter.com/awQUNSAhaX — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 8, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp