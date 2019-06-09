Turkey team sprang surprise on Saturday when the World champions France lost to them 0-2 in a Euro 2020 qualifier match.

Turkey upset the champions by keeping up pressure throughout the game for a home win which helped to place them in the lead in Group H.

Turkey started the game strong, scoring their first goal in the 30th minute with a header from Kaan Ayhan following Cengiz Under’s free kick into the penalty area.

Under then raised the difference in the 40th minute, slipping the ball past Hugo Lloris after a sprint down the right wing to the French goal.

Les Bleus upped the pressure in the second half of the game, but missed several chances to score due to strong defending by their opponents.

A solid performance by goalkeeper Mert Gunok also kept the world champions at bay.

Burak Yilmaz missed the chance to put Turkey further ahead in the 85th minute, sending the ball narrowly past the right post after a one-on-one with Lloris.

Reuters/NAN reported that in other games in the group on Saturday, Iceland earned a 1-0 home win against Albania, while Moldova beat Andorra1-0 at home.

Turkey now lead Group H with nine points, having won all three games so far.

They are followed by France then Iceland, both at six points.

