Two armed robbers who specialised in snatching motorcycles, popularly known as okada, have engaged policemen in Lagos in a gun battle.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement said on 8 June, 2019 at about 10.00am, one Mohammed Faruk of No 37, Teslim Street, Bariga reported at Sabo Police Station that, two men- Tobi Onileowo ,26 years old of Ilupeju and Olakunle Ayo, 25 years old of Igbogbo, Ikorodu shot him with a gun in an attempt to snatch his motorcycle.

“A team of Police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, Sabo, CSP Chike Ibe swung into action. The suspects engaged the team in a gun battle but were subdued.

“Tobi Onileowo was arrested while Olakunle Ayo was fatally injured. One double barrel pistol with two expanded cartridges and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” Elkana said.

