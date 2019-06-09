The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bayelsa chapter, has sought God’s face for all authorities concern to ensure speedy implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for workers in the country.

The NLC at a thanksgiving service held for the reelection of Bayelsa’s Chairman of the NLC, Mr John Ndiomu at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Yenagoa, said it was an opportunity to seek God’s intervention.

A statement by Ndiomu on Sunday, said he was happy over God’s blessings in his live and labour activities in the state.

He noted that by God’s grace labour Unions would continue to grow from strength to strength.

“First, I appreciated God for helping workers in the state to overcome most of their challenges and problems, especially on well-beings.

“We also thank God for the new minimum wage; we all heard Governor Seriake Dickson recently during a meeting with PDP governors expressing his readiness to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to ensure speedy implementation of the law.

“God has already granted our prayers on the signing of the new minimum wage into law and we believe that whatever God has ordained will surely come to pass, we are just waiting for government’s action.

“We call on all workers in the state to remain committed, the struggle is not the duty of labour leaders alone, we need the support of all workers to achieve our goals,” he said.

Earlier, Pastor Bassey Udoh, President, Eastern Nigeria Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in his sermon, urged workers not to give up on their trust on God.

“I pray that God will continue to make the reign of the present leadership of the NLC in the state purposeful to all workers,” Udoh said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

