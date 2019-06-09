By Nelson Ekujumi

In less than 72 hours from now, history will be made as Nigeria officially commemorate June 12 as Democracy Day after a 26 years struggle by patriotic and conscientious Nigerians from across ethnic and religious divide who have stood resolutely committed to this great day in our political history when Nigerians united in one voice with their votes for Chief MKO Abiola as Nigeria’s President on June 12, 1993 in an election that has been repeatedly referred to as the freest, fairest and most credible election in Nigeria’s history.

Despite the anti democratic action of ex Military dictator Ibrahim Babangida and his collaborators to truncate the people’s will that was freely and democratically expressed on June 12, 1993 by the treasonable annulment of that mandate and which was undemocratically sustained by anti democratic elements who succeeded him and successive civilian administrations since 1999 till President Muhammadu Buhari mounted the saddle and did the needful in 2018, come 3 days time, history will be made in Nigeria as democracy triumphs once again over despotism like it always does eventually.

However, as we look forward to the commemoration of the day with joy in our hearts and gratitude to the Almighty for being fortunate to be part of our national history of declaration and recognition of June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day for which thousands of Nigerians sacrificed their lives, limbs, freedom, business, careers, dehumanized and properties worth millions of naira lost in the process for which we are still bearing the brunt till today which is rather sad. It is important to draw attention of Nigerians and the government to series of clandestine evil plots by anti democratic elements who were part and parcel and supporters of the annulment from which they benefitted immensely in cash and kind.

These anti democratic elements and their sponsors are on the prowl, hell bent and working hard to ensure that the joy of this national victory of democracy over despotism is undermined through false alarm of incitement to provoke anarchy and social unrest, but by God’s grace, they will fail.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

