Worried by the rising spate of kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the region which used to be very peaceful and safe, the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West, has called on commissioners of police of all the states in the region to be more proactive and consider the option of a collaboration with the military in order to deal decisively with the menace.

“We urge the commissioners of police in the South-West to collaborate in their security provision and crime prevention initiatives while also intensifying their intelligence gathering activities and make regular patrols of the highways and other crime-prone areas a priority, including seeking the cooperation of the military where necessary to secure the South-West.

“We sympathise with the victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the region. We urge residents to show more interest in the security activities of their environment, including providing information to the appropriate agencies and authorities to arrest security problems bedeviling the South-West states”, the party said in a statement released by its South-West Publicity Secretary, Dapo Karounwi in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

It asked Predident Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts at tackling the security challenges in the country.

