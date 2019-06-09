Lawan’s only opponent for the ninth senate presidency position, Ali Ndume, seemed unperturbed on Saturday by the endorsements for the APC official candidate.

He said he was confident of winning on Tuesday.

His words: “Well, I’ve said before that I am not looking for endorsement but looking for votes on election day.

“You know clearly that there is the difference between endorsement and election. You would recall too that in 2015 that story of endorsement was canvassed. He had the endorsement but what happened on the floor of the Senate was different.

“This kind of thing has been there all along, we have seen endorsements against several elections. We are there already and shall become past in question of hours from now.”

The leadership of the APC had said any APC lawmaker who works against the dictates of the leadership of the party should be ready to quit the APC.

That threat as, however, not deterred Mr Ndume who has argued that the APC could only zone the position to a region and allow senators from that region contest among themselves.

Both Mr Ndume and Mr Lawan are from the north-eastern region of the country.

The ninth senate will be inaugurated on June 11 and the lawmakers are expected to elect a successor to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

