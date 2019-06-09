The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has unveiled a new name and logo, `World Athletics’, saying it will make the sport more accessible to wider audience.

A statement by the association released to the media in Ilorin on Sunday, said that the new name was approved by the IAAF Council at its 217th meeting in Monaco.

”The new name, ‘World Athletics’, builds upon the organisation’s restructuring and governance reform agenda of the past four years to represent a modern, more creative and positive face for the sport.

”The new brand, Council agreed, makes the sport more accessible to a wider audience while giving the global governing body the opportunity to more clearly communicate its mission as the leader of the world’s most participatory sport.

“The hope is that our new brand will help attract and engage a new generation of young people to athletics,” said IAAF President, Sebastian Coe.

On his part, IAAF Chief Executive Officer, John Ridgeon, said “we have now created a brand that can come to life in the digital world while reflecting the changing nature of the sport.

”At the same time, we have brought into focus the athletes, the heroes of our sport.

“The IAAF name has been in existence for over 100 years, but it has little understanding or relevance to those outside of athletics.

“The new identity creates a symbol that can stand alone and work with partners and events.”

The new brand will begin its roll out in October after the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, and following Congress’s approval of the change to the Federation’s legal name.

The logo design comprised three main elements: ‘W’ of World, which is also a symbol of an athlete’s arms raised in victory; ‘A’ of Athletics, which also represents an athlete’s focus as they prepare for the road ahead.

The third is an arc over both, to represent the entire athletics community coming together.

The logo also includes the sweep of a running track which appears in an upward trajectory, symbolising the desire to continually push beyond limits.

The patterns capture the energy present in all four of athletics’ group disciplines: running, jumping, throwing and walking.

The rebrand process began in January, 2018 when the IAAF invited five global brand and marketing agencies to respond to the brief outlining the rebrand concept.

From those, an internal team selected a short list, which then underwent a consultation process where Member-Federations, partners, athletes and broadcasters, provided feedback before the final version was presented to Council.

