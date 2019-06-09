Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has issued proclamation to the Clerk, state House of Assembly, Mr Ego Maikeffi Abashe, to put machinery in motion for the inauguration of the state Assembly on June 10.

According to the statement, the Governor in a proclamation letter to the clerk of the House quoted section 105 sub-session 3 of 1999 constitution as amended, which empowers him to issue out such directives, NAN reports.

“He calls for the first sitting of new assembly in the state.

“The first sitting of the 6th assembly, members are expected to elect their new speaker and deputy speaker and other officials,” he said.

Gov. Sule is expected to be present and watch proceedings of the first sitting of the 6th Assembly on June 10.

The fifth assembly held its valedictory session on June 6, marking the end of the fifth assembly.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), the Speaker of the House during the valedictory session, said that the House passed over 40 bills and more than 80 resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state between 2015 to 2019.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

