Today is Sunday. Folarin Falana a.k.a. Falz, who held his highly rated Falz Experience 11 at Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday will not be in any church for any thanksgiving as he has revealed why he stopped going.

In an interview, the artiste who held the Falz Experience 11 at Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday said he stopped going to church because of ‘undue pressure” from the church leaders.

“I have nothing against the church or going to church. Everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire. It has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.

“The reason is that I went to a few churches and, during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church.

“In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me.

“The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation?” Falz said.

The multi-talented artiste said he values spirituality over religion.

