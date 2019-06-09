Lanre Babalola

Popular Nigerian musician and koko master, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a. Dbanj, this morning lost his gold chain worth millions of Naira while on a flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

PMNEWS gathered that the koko master who is still celebrating his 39th birthday left the expensive chain on his seat during an Aero flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos and before he knew it the chain had disappeared.

Dbanj also confirmed the loss in a tweet and begged whoever took it to contact one of his aides. He promised handsome reward for the person.

”Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you,” he tweeted.

Guys, Yes it’s still my birthday but this morning on my AERO flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos, I left my my DB Records neck chain on my seat on the Flight . Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you!💵💵💵 — D’banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) June 9, 2019

