Gonçalo Guedes’ strike in the second half was all that Portugal need to beat Netherlands and win the maiden edition of the Nations League trophy on Sunday.

It is the second trophy in three years for Euro 2016 winners.

After a goalless first half, Portugal won it on 60th minute after a great strike by Guedes.

Brilliant work from Bernardo Silva as he bamboozled the Netherlands defence with a neat flick back into the path of Guedes, who absolutely powered home a rifle of a shot from the edge of the area.

The keeper looked to have got a hand to it, but it was far too powerful. The stadium erupted as the host led.

The resilient Portuguese side refused to capitulate their lead as they held on and even created better chances to have increased the tally.

The Dutch looked to get back into the game but Memphis Depay’s powerful header was well saved by Wolves number one Rui Patricio and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon lashed over.

England finished third in the tournament after a victory on penalties over Switzerland in Guimaraes.

