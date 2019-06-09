Five persons, including a couple, have been killed in a road accident in Abuja this morning.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 8 a.m. near Setraco Junction along Kubwa Expressway.

The sixth passenger who was seriously injured was rushed to the hospital, according to an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Emmanuel Agbo.

Agbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car coming from Kubwa area to Abuja city centre was hit by a trailer.

He said the impact of the contact with the trailer, which was travelling in the same direction, forced the car, with six passengers, off the road.

“The impact forced the car, with registration number ABC 978 SL, to crash onto a concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway.

“Five persons in the car, including a couple, died on the spot. You can see their corpses on the ground.

“A sixth person in the car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.

“We are trying to move the dead to the mortuary of one of the hospitals in the city,” Agbor said.

He said that the trailer did not stop after hitting the car, adding, however, that it was chased and caught by the police.

A police officer, Insp. Danjuma Garba, confirmed that the fleeing trailer and its driver had been held.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

