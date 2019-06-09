By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Saturday said the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan stole so much money.

He said he had never been a politician and that he always speak the truth.

Suleman, in a tweet on his official twitter handle on Saturday said someone asked him why he was against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and that he said God forbid that he should be against the administration.

He said he had previously spoken against the administration of Jonathan because of so much money that was stolen by politicians.

“Someone asked me why I am against the present government and I screamed, God forbid.I asked him why he didn’t say same when I was seriously speaking out against the activities of the previous govt that stole so much money.

“I am not political, I speak truth to power,” Suleman said.

