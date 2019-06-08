Zimbabwe’s 18-man squad arrived Nigeria on Friday ahead of an international friendly match with Nigeria on Saturday in Asaba.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe are expected to use the game as warm up preparatory to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Anderlecht forward, Knowledge Musona, led Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad to the West African country on Thursday night.

Zimbabwe are in Group A and will take on host nation Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

Full Squad:

Goalkeeper: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda.

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu.

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Marvellous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat.

Forwards: Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona

