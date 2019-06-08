Though controversial, Senator Dino Melaye has serious sense of humour as he always sing and give praise to God. This is what he did at the Valedictory session of the Senate few days ago.
Watch video here:
Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:14 pm
No wonder God is always with him in all his tribulations. God takes joy in praise more than anything else. That was why David was the apple of the eye of God.
That’s exactly what Dino is doing.