A Nigerian model that calls herself Phine has got the internet buzzing by posting a naked photo of herself, exposing all and concealing her boobs with flowers.

She titled the post ”I got flowers today”.

Phine, who describes herself as God’s Favorite, “mass communicator’ and “ambassador in the making”, appears to have posted the photo to gain attention. With only 3502 followers on her Instagram account @itzphine, Phine is already attracting attention, with the post with scores of comments, most of which ridiculed her.

“Really crazy style of modelling”, wrote @drpascalebhohimen.

“Hmmmm yummy I want i’m cin”, wrote Stonelomo.

However, @moftalentsofficial advised: As a professional model this picture can be confidential and will be used for special project you should not have posted in here…What if you become President or Presidents wife in future not judging you but please modeling has diverse ways aside pure nudity n you will make ur cool millions…love ur effort n passion though @uni__queens.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

