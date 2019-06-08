It’s been 48 hours now since Bamike Olawunmi, also known as Bambam when she featured on BBNaija show penned a romantic birthday note on Instagram to fellow housemate and boyfriend, Teddy A. The note as at this morning has generated over 56,000 likes. The number of comments, over 3,000 is a record on the 29 year-old’s Instagram account.

Here are her romantic words on marble:

“Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush)🙃🥰, Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! 😅consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation. My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song. Happy birthday my king… ❤️ @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us😋💋

#happyalphamaleday #TAB #teddyabirthday @iamteddya

Incredibly however, 31 year-old Teddy A( full name Tope Adenibuyan) did not acknowledge BamBam’s message. In a post on Instagram @iamteddya, he thanks all fans(does that include besotted BamBam?) for their birthday goodwill messages. He wrote on Friday:

“I wanna say thank you so much for all the birthday massages(sic) yesterday, the love was quite overwhelming i must say.

To all the brands I’m associated with i say a big thank you for the birthday wishes, your company will not burn o! 🙏🏽 To all my friends, associates and fanmily that came out to party with me last night, thank you all once again. God’s blessings will never depart from you! ❤❤❤

