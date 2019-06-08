Eighteen people have been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident involving an 18-seater bus and a truck at Oba Ile town in Akure North, Ondo State on Saturday.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 3:30am. The driver of the truck was said to have lost control of the vehicle as it rammed into the 18-seater bus approaching from the opposite direction.

The impact of the accident led to the two vehicles busting into flames which roasted all passengers.

An eyewitness’ account said the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into the bus.

“The truck was coming from Owo side. As the driver was trying to avoid a pothole on the expressway, he lost control of the vehicle and swerved off to the other lane to collide with the bus which was coming from Lagos, heading towards the northern part of the country.

“Immediately the two vehicles collided, they caught fire and burnt all the occupants of the bus. The victims were burnt beyond recognition,” the eye witness said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the accident and said the driver and motor boy of the truck did not die in the accident. He said they ran away after the crash, Punch reports.

According to him, “it was a case of a head-on collision when the truck wanted to avoid a pothole on the road. The driver and the motor boy of the truck survived the accident but we are yet to know their whereabouts.”

