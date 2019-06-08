Mr Freddie Adamgbe, the suspended media assistant to the Tor Tiv, has retracted a report he authored which quoted the monarch as saying that Gov Samuel Ortom was sorounded by psychophants.

“I wish to retract the report which grossly misrepresented the advice the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, gave to members of the Benue State Transition Committee when they paid him a courtesy call in his Palace in Gboko.

“The paramount ruler of the Tiv nation at no time used the word “psycophant” to describe Gov. Samuel Ortom’s appointees and other workers in his government.

“The Tor Tiv was addressing members of the committee and not the governor. It is not in his character as a father to advise his subjects on the pages of newspapers.

“In the same report, I wrongly wrote that the Tor Tiv called for a review of workers salaries. The Tor Tiv has the interest of workers at heart and could not have requested for the review of salaries.

“What he called for was a review of the heavy wage bill that was putting much pressure on government’s lean resources

“This misrepresentation is in no way a handiwork of mischief but a gross human error on my part. I deeply regret this error and hereby apologise for this,” he said.

The story which was published in several newspapers, annoyed the monarch who promptly suspended the media aide from office.

