Some record ten million viewers tuned in to see the Women’s World Cup opening game on Friday as the 24 nation tournament got off to a colourful start in Paris.

The tournament is being broadcast by both public and cable television in France with Friday’s opener, a 4-0 win for France over South Korea, going out on the TF1 channel.

A sell-out crowd of 45,261 filled the Parc des Princes in Paris to watch the start of what is billed as the biggest women’s World Cup yet.

The France v China women’s match broadcast last Friday only attracted a fraction of that figure, 1.2 million.

All of France’s games will be broadcast free in France as will the final in Lyon July 7.

