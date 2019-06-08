The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has told Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that he met only N1.8b in the Kano Emirate Council account when he was installed and not N3.4b as stated in the query issued to him by the governor.

The emir was responding to the query issued him by the Kano State Government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

His one-page reply with reference number KEC/CF/FIN/1/162, dated June 7, 2019, was signed by the Acting Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf.

The letter titled “Re-Report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti–Corruption Commission”, a copy of which was made available on Saturday in Kano, was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Emir Sanusi stated that at the time he was installed as the Emir of Kano, the exact amount in the accounts of the Emirate Council was N1,893,927.38 (One Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo) only.

The Kano emir told the governor further in the letter that he was not the Accounting Officer of the council but rather the Secretary of the Emirate Council.

The letter, therefore, appreciated the opportunity granted to the Emir to clear the air over the allegations as attached to the query.

The Kano State Government had on Thursday (June 6) queried the first class traditional ruler over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council under his (Sanusi’s) leadership.

The Emir was given 48 hours within which to reply to the query to enable the state government to take appropriate action.

The development caused anxiety and tension in the state.

An indigene of tne state and business mogul Aliko Dangote and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Saturday brokered peace between the two feuding parties to restore normalcy in Kano state.

