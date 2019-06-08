Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday attended the wedding between Arsenal and former German international football star, Mesut Ozil and former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Turkish leader arrived at the venue early Friday evening for the ceremony at a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus to witness the wedding.

A smiling Erdogan was pictured with his wife Emine standing next to the latest couple as their marriage was formalised.

It would be recalled that the 30-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder with Turkish family roots, sparked controversy last year when he was pictured with Erdogan, raising questions about the footballer’s loyalty to Germany on the eve of the 2018 World Cup campaign.

In the wake of the World Cup fiasco, Ozil announced his resignation from the national squad, saying: “I am German when we win, an immigrant when we lose”.

