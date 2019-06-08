L-R: Publisher, Thisday Newspapers, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena; Founder, Zenith Bank Plc., Mr. Jim Ovia; Chairman, Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Founder, Stanbic Bank IBTC Plc, Mr. Atedo Peterside during the “CBN Going for Growth, a Consultative Roundtable with the CBN Governor” at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and others on Saturday attended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Growth Consultative Forum Roundtable in Lagos.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote during the “CBN Going for Growth, a Consultative Roundtable with the CBN Governor” at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (left) and Chairman, Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko (right) at the “CBN Going for Growth, a Consultative Roundtable with the CBN Governor” at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), with Founder, Zenith Bank Plc., Mr. Jim Ovia (left) and CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (right) during the “CBN Going for Growth, a Consultative Roundtable with the CBN Governor” at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote during the “CBN Going for Growth, a Consultative Roundtable with the CBN Governor” at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.
R-L: Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Founder, Zenith Bank Plc., Mr. Jim Ovia (left) during the “CBN Going for Growth, a Consultative Roundtable with the CBN Governor” at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.
Sanwo-Olu at the event
Related
Join the conversation