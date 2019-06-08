The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed a new coordinator in person of Mr Olayiwola Lasaki to be in charge of the body in Kogi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the former NYSC Coordinator, Mrs.Oludolapo Ahile, died on May 17, in a road accident on Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia highway in Nassarawa State.

Mr Adedapo Tayo, the Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit of NYSC, in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, said that the new coordinator assumed duty on June 6.

Lasaki, an Assistant Director, was in NYSC office, Akure, Ondo State, until his appointment.

Tayo said Lasaki had met with the NYSC management in the state, where he extolled the virtues of Ahile, describing her as ”an upright officer that was passionate about achieving the goals and objectives of the scheme.”

He said that the state coordinator noted that the legacies of Ahile would long be remembered.

Tayo added that the management of NYSC in the state, assured Lasaki of their support and promised to work with him as a team.

He said that the state coordinator had equally paid courtesy visits to some NYSC stakeholders in Kogi, where he commended them for their support and collaborations.

