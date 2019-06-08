The National Vice President, Zone D, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Wilson Bako, has applauded the verdict given by a high court in Nasarawa state declaring illegal the demolition of Breeze FM station by the state government.

Bako expressed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Saturday.

The Lafia-based station was demolished by the Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB), an establishment of the Nasarawa state government, over alleged violation of structural approvals on May 20, 2017.

Angered by the NUDB action, the management of Breeze FM 99.9 went to court to seek redress.

Justice Rose Soji of the State High Court 4 sitting in Lafia, on Friday, June 7 delivered judgment on the matter and declared the demolition of the radio station illegal.

NAN reports that the judge also awarded N67.3 million damage to the proprietor, Mr Aboki.

Reacting to the development, Bako said he was overjoyed with the judgment which according to him was a victory for free press in the country.

“That is a very good decision. I am so happy. The judge should have awarded N1 billion as damages. I am so excited.

“The judiciary has proved that it is available to listen to the common man.

“From onset, it was clear the demolition was an onslaught on the media in the state.

“The station did not do anything wrong to warrant that massive destruction meted against it by the administration of Gov. Umaru Al-Makura and the judge proved that in her judgement,” he said

Bako expressed hope that the judgment will send a clear warning to Nigerian politicians, leaders and public office holders not to infringe or gag free press in the country as they were a strong pillar of democracy.

