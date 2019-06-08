Mr Ego Maikeffi, the Clerk of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Saturday, said that the 6th Assembly will be inaugurated on June 10 in Lafia.

According to him, all is now set for the inauguration of the sixth Nasarawa State House of Assembly this Monday, June 10, 2019.

“The exercise will be holding at the Chamber of the State Assembly along Shendam Road, Lafia, at 10 a.m.

“The exercise is to usher in the 24 new legislators that are expected to make laws for the state in the next four years,’’ he said.

Maikeffi called on all the 24 members-elect representing various constituencies in the state to attend the all-important occasion.

He also invited members of the public to grace the event.

The fifth assembly held its valedictory session on June 6, marking its end.

The Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), during the valedictory session, noted that the House had passed over 40 bills and more than 80 resolutions.

He said that the bills and resolutions had direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state between 2015 and 2019.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

