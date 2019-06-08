The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa as Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS).

Alhaji Falalu Bawale, the Director Administration, Government House, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

According to the Bawale, the governor has also reappointed Mr Muntari Lawal as Permanent Secretary/Special Adviser, Government House and Mr Abdu Labaran as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media.

He said that the re-appointments were with immediate effect, and were in recognition of their dedicated service to the state during the first tenure of the administration.

