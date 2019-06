Nollywood actress, business woman and pastor Eucharia Anunobi took to her Instagram page to urge her followers to make the right choices in their decisions.

Anunobi who has featured in numerous movies is dishing out only positive vibes and we are here for it. She wrote:

Life is about the choices we make. So be sure you choose wisely. Love you all plenty.

