At least, 64 Senators-elect have endorsed the candidacy of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday.

The senators-elect have appended their signatures in support of Lawan and these include 62 Senators-elect from the All Progressives Congress, APC, one from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and one from the Young Peoples Party, YPP.

According to Senator Yahaya Abdullahi from Kebbi, Chairman of Lawan Campaign Group on Saturday, the senators-elect decided to endorse Lawan to prevent a repeat of 2015.

Secretary of the Campaign group, Senator Jibrin Barau read out the names of the Senators-elect who backed Lawan’s candidacy.

Roll call of senators-elect who endorse Lawan

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

