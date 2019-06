It seems Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah loves to cook and pound with the native pestle and mortar instead of using an electronic yam pounder.

Jackie recently traveled to Côte d’Ivoire and said even though she’s wearing a suit on tv, that cannot stop her from pounding fufu.

She wrote: No suit will stop me from pounding fufu on the National tv station of Ivory Coast. I had sooo much fun.

