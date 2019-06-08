Displeased with the persistent image of Enugu State as a civil service state, a Non Governmental Organisation in Enugu, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, has called for industrialisation of the state to encourage small and micro industries.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Daniel Ukwu, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the state on Saturday.

Ukwu decried the mentality of Enugu being a civil servant state, urging the 7th Assembly to make laws that would spring up more industries in the state.

According to him, Enugu does not have some of these micro industries where people can manufacture different products, adding that such industries help to increase the economic base of a state.

“If you look around you discover that some projects were abandoned, like that international conference centre.

“Although work has commenced on it but I am looking at the completion because it will also generate revenue for the state.

“We are also looking at the Hotel Presidential that has been abandoned and one vegetable oil plant at Nachi in Udi LGA and also the Cement Company at Emene.

“If the government can rehabilitate these things, it will create additional employment and increase the revenue for the state.

“The Assembly can make a law that before the appointment (election) of any local government chairman, the person shall reside in the council for a minimum of five years to 10 years.

“This is so that he or she will know the terrain and the challenges of the council instead of becoming a visitor in the area.

“The person must live in the environment and know what is happening there, his/her children shall be schooling within the environment.

“Most of these council chairmen do not go to work until it is the time to share allocation,’’ Ukwu added.

