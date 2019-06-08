Nollywood super talented actress Ini Edo who hails from Akwa Ibom state is excited as her state gets an official airline – Ibom Air.
Ini took to social media to spread the good news and also prayed they become a national carrier soon…
The beginning of greater things
My beloved AKWA IBOM State. IBOM AIR @flyibomair – officially begins operations today.
I pray this airline grows to become a house hold name soon in Jesus’ name.
I also pray we get a national carrier soon. Too..😌. In Jesus’ name.
