Nollywood super talented actress Ini Edo who hails from Akwa Ibom state is excited as her state gets an official airline – Ibom Air.

Ini took to social media to spread the good news and also prayed they become a national carrier soon…

The beginning of greater things

.4 more amazing years..#Only God #Repost @nathanielblow

My beloved AKWA IBOM State. IBOM AIR @flyibomair – officially begins operations today.

I pray this airline grows to become a house hold name soon in Jesus’ name.

I also pray we get a national carrier soon. Too..😌. In Jesus’ name.

