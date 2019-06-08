A political pressure group, Ebonyi Women Vanguard (EWV), an umbrella body of Ebonyi women in politics and professionals, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint women from the state into his new cabinet.

The group made the demand ahead of presentation of lists of nominees for federal cabinet members to the soon to be inaugurated 9th Senate.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the National President of the group, Mrs Immaculata Ibe, made the appeal in a statement in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The body which comprised also Ebonyi women entrepreneurs as well as Ebonyi women resident outside Nigeria, decried long period of exclusion of Ebonyi women in federal government ministrial and other federal executive appointments.

She said : “Our appeal to Mr President for inclusion of at least a woman from Ebonyi extraction into his up-coming cabinet is predicated on the long period of neglect and marginalisation suffered by Ebonyi women under successive administrations.

“While other states in the South-East zone have produced, at various, times women who were appointed into the federal cabinet and other executive positions, no Ebonyi woman has enjoyed this privilege since the creation of Ebonyi in 1996.

