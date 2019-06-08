Women of Glory Foundation (WGF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged governments, civil society organisations and wealthy citizen to empower women and children, especially the less-privileged at the grassroots.

The International President of the organisation, Mrs Ruth Ibiamu, made the call on Friday at the group’s outreach to Wukara, a community along Airport Road in Abuja.

Ibiamu said that such gesture was critical in addressing the problems of insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

She said that the outreach was part of the organisation’s efforts at impacting on women and children’s lives to make them better.

“We cannot continue to wait for government for citizens lives to get better.”

Ibianu said that women and children were expected to leverage on the foundations’ skills acquisitions and empowerment programmes through the outreach to empower themselves for their needs and their families’.

Founder of the foundation, Mrs Nneka Nzewi, advised other Nigerians to get to the grassroots and the less-privileged and put smile on their faces.

Nzewi said that Wukara community was selected for the outreach because the NGO believed in reaching people at the grassroots where many considered to be far and difficult to reach.

On her part, Vice President of the group, Mrs Udo Onyeagba, said that they were at Wukara to share God’s love and impact on the residents, especially the women, to improve on their living conditions.

Onyeagba said they were in the community to also teach the people skills, including baking of cake and bread, making of soap, insecticides and other things.

“Since the processes are not cumbersome, we are hoping that they will leverage on it.

“Apart from that, we are also carrying out medical check-up on people for them to know their health status and prevent health degradation.”

She said that the foundation, through donations and contributions, shared clothing materials, foot wears and food for children and widows.

“We do this outreach because we understand that government cannot do everything for the citizens. We need to help ourselves.”

She said that the outreach was part of Women of Glory Convention 2019 with the theme “Building Bridges, Touching Lives,” currently ongoing in Abuja.

Some of the items donated to residents of the community were clothes, slippers, hand bags, tomato paste, rice and other food stuffs.

One of the residents, Mrs Judith Aduna, said that she was able to learn how to bake bread, fry doughnut, buns and other small chops through the outreach.

“With this I can now bake for my family and start small business. By God’s grace, next week I will start doughnut and buns frying business,” Aduna said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

