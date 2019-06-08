Dominic Thiem: downs Novak Djokovic in French Open

Austrian Dominic Thiem has powered to his second successive French Open final, beating world number one, Novak Djokovic in a 4 hour, 20 minutes enervating five set thriller, 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5, delayed by rain twice.

Eventually the rain could not help Djokovic overcome the 25 year-old Austrian who is world’s number four. Thiem is now 3-6 head to head with Djokovic. He last defeated the Serbian at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2018 and French Open in 2017. Djokovic won their semi-final clash in Madrid recently.

Rain had come to the rescue of Novak Djokovic as he trailed Thiem in the final fifth set 1-4 in the Roland Garros semi-finals.

Djokovic: fails to conjure magic to defeat Thiem

Djokovic, bidding to become just the second man in history to hold all Grand Slam titles at the same time twice, was serving and 40-40 when play was halted.

When play resumed later, Djokovic rallied to narrow the deficit 3-4, then he lost his game to give Thiem an advantage to serve for the match. The Austrian appeared to have lost control of his nerves as he gave Djokovic a life line, losing his game and allowing Djokovic to close in at 5-4.

More drama awaited as Djokovic saved match points to level the match. Thiem took the next game and dramatically broke Djokovic to win the match 7-5.

Thiem had led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 overnight when play was suspended due to rain and the threat of high winds, before claiming the third set on Saturday 7-5. Djokovic levelled the match by taking the fourth set 7-5.

The semi-final resumed around 14.30 Nigerian time with the originally scheduled women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova postponed till 3pm.

Thiem will now face 11-time winner and defending champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Nadal made his 12th final in Paris on Friday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 crushing win over old rival Roger Federer. It was Federer’s worst loss at the Slams in 11 years.

Nadal, 33, will be the fresher on Sunday, having completed his quarter-final on Tuesday and semi-final on Friday

Thiem had played for three days in succession.