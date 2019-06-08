The former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), has been banned for life from all soccer-related activities for abusing his position and sexually abusing female players, FIFA announced on Saturday.

Keramuddin Keram, also a former FIFA Standing Committee member, was accused by at least five Afghan female football players of repeated sexual abuse between 2013 and 2018.

FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee found Keram breached article 23 (protection of physical and mental integrity) and article 25 (abuse of position) of its Code of Ethics.

He was subsequently, sanctioned with a life ban at all levels of the game, with a fine of 1,000,000 Swiss francs ($1.01 million).

The National Women’s team was formed in 2010, and FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, suspended Keram and five other officials in December as the investigation took place.

