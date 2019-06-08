Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hit the streets in their numbers to raise awareness for the health benefits of maintaining natural hair.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk, tagged ‘Healthy Hair and Lifestyle Walk’, saw participants trek from Millennium Park to environs around Wuse and Maitama on Saturday.

Participants comprised of natural hair promoters, hair stylists, medical personnel and producers of natural hair care products at the event organised by the African Hair Summit 2019.

Speaking on the importance of the walk, Adanna Enwezor, convener of the Summit said the event was organised to show the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

She said, “The turnout has been amazing and people are seeing that this is actually important. Instead of using chemicals, why don’t we embrace healthy lifestyle choices.

“Now, people are going natural and people are listening to the message and there is a growing demand for natural hair.

“I want people who see us working to see that our health is important. We want people to begin to see that it’s OK to think about these things – hair and beauty and we want them to understand the importance, ” she said.

Also speaking to NAN, Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, Deputy Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture said, “This is an emerging movement for Africans to wear their natural hair.

“Mother Nature has given us hair for us to look good. This is to encourage us to throw away the wigs and relaxers and embrace our natural hair,” she said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

