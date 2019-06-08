Nigeria’s Super Falcons have lost 3-0 to Norway in their first match at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France.

Norway’s three goals came in the first half, as the Nigerian side were wasteful in front of goal.

Poor defending and lack of concentration made the Falcons to concede embarrassing three goals in the first.

The 1995 world champions took the lead when Guro Reiten’s shot deflected off Onome Ebi into the net.

Lisa-Marie Utland fired through the hands of keeper Tochukwu Oluehi to make it 2-0 before an own goal by Osinachi Ohale compounded Nigeria’s misery.

Norway are level on points with hosts France, who they face on Wednesday.

Ingrid Hjelmseth, Norway’s 39-year-old goalkeeper, had little to do as Nigeria struggled to carve out chances.

On a bad night for the African champions, defender Faith Michael was carried off on a stretcher after being caught by team-mate Oluehi.

