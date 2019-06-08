Nigerian music superstar, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has in the last one week been topping news headlines on the internet over her rumoured pregnancy for her singer boyfriend, Davido, and she has finally decided to react to the rumour.

A video of the two lovebirds surfaced online in which Chioma had a slightly protruding stomach assumed to be a baby bump.

The 24-year old chef however took to her Instagram page to send a savage reply to a nosy fan that slid into her DM to confirm if she was truly pregnant or not.

“Your mother and all your sisters are senseless. Did I tell you that I’m pregnant?”

